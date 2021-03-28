Sons of Appiah, Kinston will end up playing for Hearts - Akambi

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has said he is confident son’s of ex – Black Stars players Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingson be will signed for the Phobians in the long run despite signing for Great Olympics.



The Wonder club signed both Rodney Appiah and Jacob Kingston during the just ended transfer window of the Ghana Premier League to boost their squad depth for the second round of games.



In an interview with Angel FM, Alhaji Akambi said as far as Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston played for Hearts, definitely their son’s will also feature for them.



“The two young players signed for Olympics as a stepping stone, they will end up playing for Hearts of Oak in the future as their fathers did”.



According to him hearts hasn’t expressed any interest in the duo so far but heard they are very good players. So therefore, he believes as their fathers featured for the Phobians likewise the young lads too.



The 23-year-old Jacob Kingston and Rodney Appiah 19, were transferred from the second-division outfit KingStep FC, a club owned by their fathers.



