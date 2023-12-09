Sonnie Badu on cloud nine after finally meeting Abedi Pele and his wife

Sports News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu appeared to have realized one of his lifelong dreams which is meeting iconic African footballer, Abedi Ayew Pele.



Sonnie Badu, per his social media post, is fulfilled after having an audience with Abed I Pele.



Sonnie Badu detailed on his Facebook page that he is honoured to have met Abedi Pele and his wife Maha Ayew.



He described Abedi Pele as humble and amazing whose contributions to the success of Ghana football cannot be overemphasized.



“I met my idol, I met the maestro; and most importantly, I met my hero …. ABEDI PELE, and his brother KWAME AYEW, who literally contributed so much to GHANA football …



“This is one bucket list ticked!! Wow, he is amazing humble and so down to earth @fiifitackie thank you for making this happen… Long live ABEDI PELE” he posted.



The legendary Abedi Pele has been in the news recently following some statements he made in defence of his sons, Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew.



Abedi said he faced the same situation during his playing days, adding that people would not attack his sons if they were not good.



"They have never got it wrong. What I can say is that they've never left me alone. When I was playing it was the same so there is nothing wrong with it. It is because they know you have and you can do it that is why they come at you. If you don't have it nobody will call your name," he told Sammy Yeboah of Vision1fm.







EK