Songo smokes peace pipe with Asempa FM colleagues after insults over Kotoko match

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cool heads have prevailed as Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Country Man Songo has smoked a peace pipe with his colleagues Kwaku Obeng Maestro and Kwadwo Mensah Moshosho after he rained insults on them for an editorial they did on Kotoko’s game against Belize.



On the Friday, October 28, edition of the show, Songo made a rare appearance on the show he had two days ago talked down on and made a peace offering to the two hosts, Moshosho and Maestro.



Songo emphasized the need for all three to work together, calling for peace and calm among all staff of the station.



Songo who is a member of the Management Committee of Asante Kotoko said that everyone has a right to criticize the club but that must be done within the confines of the ethics that guide the profession.



“We are brothers and together in this profession. We want our viewers and listeners to know that we are together and this is a friendly fire. We’ve advised ourselves and und have resolved our differences.



“We only want the best but sometimes there are misunderstandings. We just have to understand ourselves. It’s all about professionalism. No one will gag anyone from saying something but we have to be professional.



“I work for Kotoko but I work for Ghanaians. One day I will leave but be judged on the work I did for Asante Kotoko. I’m doing everything to protect the biggest club in Ghana. Everyone has a right to talk about the club but we must be professional”, he said.



Maestro welcomed the peace offer and assured of no ill feelings towards his colleague. He clarified however that the club cannot gag him and others from commenting on issues about the club.



In October this year, Kotoko announced that they were going to travel to Belize to play a friendly game against the national team of the Central American country.



The club however announced later that the game has been canceled because the Belize FA said they were unable to put together a team for the game.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below











