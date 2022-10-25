Songo opens fire on Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, 'lazy' Ghanaian youth over hardships

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio personality, Patrick Osei Agyemang known widely as Country Man Songo has charged President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to find an immediate solution to the challenges confronting the Ghanaian economy.



Songo, like many Ghanaians, is feeling the economic crunch and wants something done to alleviate the burden on Ghanaians.



Songo is thus charging the president, vice, ministers, and parliamentarians to forfeit their salaries and pump that money into the economy.



He believes that such extreme and drastic measures could in the short term improve the situation and help Ghanaians.



Songo believes that the country is in the current mess due to corruption and mismanagement of public funds.



The Fire for Fire host quizzed the government on how it expended the monies the country got from international agencies during the COVID time.



He also wants the government to explain to Ghanaians how it intends to use the monies that will arrive from the latest IMF bailout.



Songo however believes the situation has been worsened by the lazy attitude of Ghanaian youth who he says are unwilling to work.



“The lazy people are too many in the system. They won’t find some job and work their arse off. Even when you give them a job, they will complain and resign. When they are done, they will call and ask for help. There’s too much laziness in the system. Our leaders should stop the corruption and invest money in the economy and help the youth get employment.



“President Akufo-Addo, you are the president, wherever you will find money to invest in the economy, do it. You have to sacrifice for us and show that you are a good leader. Bawumia must also do the same. You must all sacrifice and push your own money into the economy. The Minister, DCEs, and MPs must all dedicate their funds to the country.



“Our leaders are stealing our money. When you say it, they harass you but you need to listen to the prophet of God. Where is the money IMF gave us in 2020? In 2022, you are crying for $ 3 billion. What are you going to use it for? Are they going to use it to help the country or chop it? They are all greedy and selfish. Until you tell them the truth, we’ll continue to suffer,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo in August this year conceded the tough times in the country but promised that his government will turn things around for the country.



“Things are not at all where we would like to be as far as the economy is concerned, and I’m fully aware that these are difficult times for us,” he said.



“However, with the appropriate policies, hard work, and determination of the people of Ghana, I have no doubt we will soon come out stronger.”



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below















