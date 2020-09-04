Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Songne Yacouba sends farewell message to Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba has sent a farewell message after leaving the shores of Ghana to sign for Tanzanian giants Young Africans Sporting Club.



The Burkina Faso international left the Porcupine Warriors after two seasons. He failed to extend his stay in Ghana after failing to reach an agreement with the management of Kotoko.



Though Yacouba didn't leave Asante Kotoko on a good note with the then management led by George Amoako, he has expressed his gratitude to the Porcupine Warriors for the time he spent with them.



“It's been a wonderful journey with the Porcupine Warriors family. We celebrated many victories and stood as one family in moments of defeats”, part of the statement said.



Another portion reads, “Asante Kotoko will forever be part of my story. I wish Asante Kotoko SC the best of luck for the future. May Allah bless you all”.



Read the full statement from Songne Yacouba below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.