Some players think they're bigger than the team - Asamoah Gyan blasts Black Meteors

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has criticized some Black Meteors players for their behaviour against Guinea in the U23 AFCON.



The Black Meteors' failure to secure a victory in their final group game at the ongoing 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco resulted in their elimination from the Olympic qualifying tournament.



In response to the lacklustre performance that led to a 1-1 draw against an underestimated Guinea side, the veteran player who participated in the 2004 Olympic games believed that some players were excessively monopolizing the ball.



“What I saw in this Black Meteors team is some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame? SHM,” the Ghanaian all-time leading goal scorer stated on Twitter.



Gyan emphasized that modern football entails not only showcasing skills with the ball, but also demonstrating teamwork and defensive efforts without possession.



He observed that certain players seemed to have a mindset of playing individually, disregarding the importance of collective play and defensive responsibilities.



The Black Meteors' absence from the Olympic Games has been prolonged, as it will have been 20 years since their last participation when the 2024 edition takes place in Paris.



