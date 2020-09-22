Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Some management team members took pay cuts to join Kotoko - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Management team members of Asante Kotoko

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that some members of his newly constituted management team took a pay cut to be able to work for the club.



Nana Yaw Amponsah named an eight-member management team some days ago.



The list includes former deputy General Secretary of the GFA, Emmanuel Dasoberi who will be serving as Administrative and Operations Manager and Eric Twum being the new Commercial Manager.



The Finance Manager role is being handled by ThomaSevordzi with DentaaAmoateng, Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng, NiloEffori, and David Obeng Nyarko serving in other portfolios.



Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the eight-member management team at the Kumasi Sports Hotel, he applauded them for accepting to work with him.



He added that some of them had to take a pay cut of 30%, 50%, and 80% to be able to join this team indicating that they were not joining the club because of money but the love they have for the club.

