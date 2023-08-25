Some Ghanaian footballers chase ladies that even presidents will run away from - Saddick Adams claims

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams alias Sports Obama has charged Ghanaian footballers to pick important lessons from the predicament of former Black Queens goalkeeper, Memunatu Sulemana.



Obama reckons the dire situation of the ex-Ghana goalie is yet another opportunity for Ghanaian footballers to make sound and futuristic decisions about their lives.



Obama on the Thursday, August 24 edition of Angel FM’s evening sports show outlined some of the steps which Ghanaian footballers must take to safeguard their future.



While he is not impugning financial irresponsibility on Memunatu Sulemana, the experienced journalist says he has seen enough wastage from footballers to make him counsel them on how to manage their finances.



Saddick Adams who was once crowned GJA Sports Journalist of the Year urged the footballers to leverage on their huge financial and social capital to create wealth for themselves.



He advised them to pick lessons from Ghanaian football legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour whose stocks continue to rise even after retirement.



“This story must serve as a lesson for us all, especially the footballers. At the height of your prowess, you must think about the future. Some footballers can get $15m and be broke in 10 years times. There are players we used to watch and adore their luxurious lifestyle but today when they see you, they beg for support. We have to be very careful about our lifestyle. Excessive drinking and partying.



“I know footballers who rent apartments at $3000 a night. Some hire at $9000 a night but what they forget is that the situation is never going to be the same. I know a footballer who blew a $200,000 transfer fee because he believes the money will keep coming.



“There are some women that but for the grace of God, you wouldn’t even dare ask for their phone numbers. These ladies have targeted specific classes of men including footballers. There are some ladies who do no work, they are just on social media and footballers take pride in seeing of these ladies with them. Some of the creams and perfumes these celebrities use cost around $4000.



“ Some of these ladies don’t do anything, they just pitch camp with the players because they know they will pay. They upgrade themselves to certain high levels. They buy luxurious cars that they don’t need and entertain certain women. There are ladies that in time past, some presidents wouldn’t go close, today our footballers are hanging out with them,” he said.



Saddick’s counsel comes on the back of a sordid story about ex-Black Queens goalie, Memunatu Sulemana who is now living in penury.



The ex-Ghana goalkeeper who was at one point the captain of the Black Queens played with some of the best players like Adjoa Bayor, Alerta Sackey, and Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo among a host of many others.



Sulemana played for Post Ladies in Ghana and also went on to play for Pelican Stars in Nigeria's Women's Premier League at club level.



Despite her impressive football career and achievements, Sulemana's circumstances have taken a drastic downturn.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



KPE