Some GPL players are paid better than you – Oduro Sarfo hits back at journalists

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Oduro Sarfo has added his voice to issues regarding player salaries in the Ghana Premier League.



According to the outspoken football administrator, he sees no reason why sports journalists should talk about the salaries of GPL players when most players earn more than journalists.



“Sometimes I wonder when you sports Journalists talk about salaries of GPL players because most of them are paid better than you”, he told Angel TV.



The issue of player salaries has been one of the factors mentioned as a cause of the decline of performance by Ghanaian clubs in continental campaigns.



LNS /KPE



