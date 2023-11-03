Some Black Stars players have exceeded their usefulness – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Sports News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has indicated that he believes some players in the Black Stars should no longer be invited.



According to him, a few of the players have exceeded their usefulness and should be replaced with upcoming players.



“Few Black Stars players, in my opinion, have exceeded their usefulness. I think we should replace those guys because from what I've seen roughly two or three, they don't measure up to par,” the Suame MP who is also the Majority Leader in Parliament said.



Kyei Mensah Bonsu continued, “The coach has numerous up-and-coming stars that he can choose from as their replacement.”



The Black Stars will return to action later this month when Ghana starts the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana in the November international break will play against Madagascar and Comoros.



Coach Chris Hughton is expected to name his squad for the two crucial games next week.