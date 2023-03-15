Some Black Galaxies players would have earned Black Stars call-up if we won the CHAN - Annor Walker

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Samartex head coach Annor Walker says some players in his Black Galaxies would have made the recent Black Stars call-up by Coach Chris Hughton if they had won the 2022 Africa Nations Championship in Algeria.



The Black Galaxies were kicked out of the tournament in the quarterfinal stage by Niger.



The Galaxies won just one game at the tournament after qualifying out of a group of three teams following Morocco's withdrawal from the tournament.



According to Annor Walker, if his side had won the tournament, he is certain some of the players would have entered the Black Stars squad.



“That one I will leave it with the coaches and the FA because they and the coach did the call up so I will say maybe he don’t know any of the players in the CHAN team that is why he has not call any player from the CHAN," Annor Walker said on Peace FM.



"Because if we would have won the cup definitely he would have ask who or he would have contact we the coaches maybe some players maybe he would have look for a video of our finals and see some players that he would have wish with their performance invite them,”