Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Solomon Bonnah signs new 3-year contract with RB Leipzig

Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Solomon Bonnah

Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Solomon Bonnah has inked a new 3-year contract with German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.



The teenager has been outstanding for the junior team of the club in the past years where he played in the Junior Bundesliga.



During the 2019/2020 season, the 17-year-old made 14 appearances for his team and managed to score a goal while providing 3 assists.



As RB Leipzig prepare for the next football season, they have extended the contract of Solomon Bonnah to keep the defender at the club.



His new 3-year contract is expected to run until the summer of 2023. The German clubs sees great potential in the Ghanaian and wants to give him time to develop his game.



The former Ajax teen has played for the Netherlands U-15, 16, and 17 teams but remains eligible to play for Ghana at the senior national team level.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.