Solomon Asante scores sublime goal as Phoenix Risings defeat El Paso Locomotive

Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante scored a sublime goal for Phoenix Risings FC in their 3-1 win over El Paso Locomotive in the USL Championship on Saturday.



Asante, who lasted the entire duration of the game put up a Man of the Match performance as he helped his side seal all three points at the Casino Arizona Field.



Phoenix’s three forwards Rufat Dadashov, Solomon Asante, and Junior Flemmings all scored first-half goals to erase a 1-0 deficit as Rising bounced back with a 3-1 over El Paso Locomotive.



The 29-year-old netted in the 36th minute of the game to make it 2-1 after Aarón Gómez's goal for El Paso Locomotive was cancelled by Rufat Dadashov from the penalty spot.



Junior Flemmings scored in first-half stoppage time to secure the maximum points for the home side.



The Ghana international has now scored four goals and registered three assists for Phoenix Risings FC this season.



Watch Solomon Asante's goal against El Paso Locomotive below:





