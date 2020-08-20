Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Solomon Asante revels in historic USL Championship feat

Ghana winger Solomon Asante

Ghana winger Solomon Asante is delighted with his historic exploit made in the USL championship.



The Phoenix Rising skipper became only the second man to reach 40 goals and 30 assists in the league, despite spending just two seasons at the club.



Asante, 29 has grown to become a huge fan favorite and netted a goal while registering 2 assists in a 4-1 win over LA Galaxy II on Wednesday night.



His club took to Twitter to celebrate the feat chalked by Solomon Asante.



Asante joins former Charlotte Eagles and Independence legend Jorge Herrera (72G, 35A); the first to make this remarkable achievement.



Asante also took to Twitter to revel in his achievement. He attributed everything to hardwork and consistency.



The Ghanaian has 4 goals and 5 assists in 7 appearances this season.





