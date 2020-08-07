Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Solomon Asante nominated for USL player of the month of July

Asante contributed to six goals in the month of July

Ghanaian international Solomon Asante has been nominated for the USL Championship Player Of The Month for July following his outstanding output for Phoenix Rising FC in the month.



Asante contributed to six goals in the month of July scoring 3 with 3 assists to his name.



Solomon Asante also lead the USL Championship with most chances created since the return of the league with 17 chances created.



The reigning championship MVP will battle it out with four other opponents for the award namely Tyler Pasher, Indy Eleven, Kenardo Forbes, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Kyle Morton, Saint Louis FC and Bruno Lapa, Birmingham Legion FC.

