Solomon Asante named in USL Championship Team of the season

Ghanaian international Solomon Asante has been named in the USL Championship All-League Team Of The Season following his scintillating display for Phoenix Rising FC in the USL Championship.



The Phoenix Rising FC skipper was named among ten others for the USL All-League First Team Of The Season which is always voted for by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representatives from every USL market.



Solomon Asante concluded the campaign by making history as the first player to win back to back top assist provider in the USL Championship history with nine assists this season, while scoring six times as well in the process for Phoenix Rising FC.



The former Berekum Chelsea attacker also tops the league chart with most chances created (42) and tied for most big chances created (9) in the USL Championship regular season.



Phoenix Rising FC faces Tampa Bay Rowdies in the 2020 USL Championship final having won the USL Championship Western Conference.

