Solomon Asante dedicates his brace to all Mothers

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian forward Solomon Asante has dedicated his two goals scored for Phoenix Rising in the early hours of the day to all mothers, especially his wife and girl's in Ghana.



The Ghanaian forward scored twice as his side recorded their second consecutive win of the USL season in a 3-0 triumph against Oakland Roots FC.



His first goal came in the 10th minute when a turnover in the final third of pitch gave Dadashov a clear shot on goal that was saved, but Asante was there to finish the rebound.



Asante added to his tally in the 69th minute where Roots goalkeeper Zeus De La Paz tried a short pass to his defender but was cut off by Asante who slotted in the easy one-on-one chance.



Speaking after the match his coach lauded the contribution of the Ghanaian forward saying the whole squad looks up to him and he is the most loved in the locker room.



He capped off a fine performance with the man of the match award and after that dedicated his goals to all mothers with a post on his Twitter handle.



