Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Solomon Asante bags second consecutive assist gong in USL Championship

Phoenix Rising captain, Solomon Asante

Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante has bagged another feat in the American United Soccer League after finishing the season with most assists.



Asante has finished the second-tier campaign as the player with nine assists.



The Ghana international also led the Championship table in chances created.



The petit attacker becomes the first player in USL Championship history to lead the league in assists in back-to-back seasons.



In 2019, Asante was named the Championship’s Most Valuable Player.



The 29-year-old became the first player to claim the Assists Champion award in back-to-back seasons.



Over the past three seasons, Asante has recorded a league-best 34 assists, to move into fourth place all-time in the Championship in assists.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.