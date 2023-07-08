Solar Ayew narrates how Abedi's name saved him from suspicious drug smuggling situation in Switzerland

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Solar Ayew, younger brother of former Black Stars captain, Abedi Ayew 'Pele', has revealed that his brother's international recognition saved him from being included in a suspected drug smuggling search at Switzerland airport.



Solar Ayew stated to Dan Kwaku Yeboah that he was visiting his brother in France from Switzerland when he got involved in the unfortunate situation.



The former Hearts of Oak man stated that the circumstance caused him to miss his flight, but security provided him with the option of travelling by land in a mini-bus with air hosters serving him during the trip.



"I remember I was visiting him in Lille, but my flight to France was delayed because something happened in Switzerland. They said someone had drugs on him/her so they grouped all the Africans to one side. So I was there when customs and security came to mention my name 'Solar Ayew, Abedi Pele's brother' then I stood up. (They said) 'as for you you will not be part but your flight has left but your brother is Abedi Pele we are giving you air-hosters and everything to drive you to France. They gave me a mini-bus with air hosters who served me everything for the trip to France."



Abedi Ayew is one of the most revered African footballers in Europe, and arguably the most popular Ghanaian footballer in the World.



He is a three-time African Footballer of the Year and the only player to bear the name of Brazilian icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento "Pele" on a professional level.



Abedi is also one of the most adored African footballers in France, where he has achieved most of his success.



