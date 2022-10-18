Socrates Award 'deflects Sadio Mane's Ballon d'Or snubbing

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: goal.com

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has been described by a cross-section of fans as "a man with a golden heart" after he became the first-ever recipient of the Socrates Award.



However, many African fans feel this award was created to deflect from the disappointment of not awarding Mane the Ballon d'Or.



The Socrates Award was given to the 30-year-old following the work he has already done in his home country Senegal. Part of his work in his hometown of Bambali saw him build a school worth €270,000, and put up a hospital worth €530,000.



Every month, he also gives family €70 for upkeep, provide free clothes to kids and access to the 4G network thanks to his partnership with Orange.



Apart from the Socrates award, Mane also finished second in the race to win the Ballon d'Or, which was won by Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. By finishing second, he became the second African after George Weah, who won it in 1995 to reach the podium.



Fans have taken to their social media pages to praise Mane and also express their frustration that an African has not won the Ballon d'Or.



A man with a golden heart, Sadio Mane. ????????❤️ - @FrankKhalidUK



Thank you for your life Sadio, you truly an amazing human being, let alone the beast in football ⚽️ Every goal you score, represents your human decency and caring heart for humankind ????????- @sellomatthews11



That's nice, and he did it without crazy PR, he gives from his heart. - @senorbalde



He is an amazing footballer with a kind heart ♥️ Young footballer should idealize him. - @tanmoykkumar



Well deserved



I love it, well deserved Mane... one the footballers i love no matter which team he plays for. - @ChidiRichard8



He does so much for his home and any other player. He really deserves it. - @ONLY_ZiGGiE



Well deserved no other one deserves it more. - @RajabGhandour



Well deserved, great player and an even better human being. - @ErikTentPeg



Well deserved, his humanitarian work speak for itself. Always making Africa proud. ???? - @CharlesEocansey



Truly deserving he does more for his home country than any other player. - @Ultimate_Quincy



The award is a deflection



Not taking anything away from that award. That was just to deflect his snubbing on the main award he deserves after his achievements on the previous season. No black African player will win that award.



Our best have failed to be recognized and this injustice will never stop. - FactCheck



Mane is humble



This guy is one of the simple and humble human in earth. God bless him. - @mytwits_fornon



Sadio Mane has a golden heart despite being hardworking and a great soccer player so proud of you as an African guy ????. - @KawongoEric



Pride of Africa



The pride of Africa ♥️♥️- @Usmanilias2



Mane lad so humble, I’m sure he doesn’t care about the “awards” but he deserves it ????????????????YNWA???????????? - @purple991166



Congrats Sadio Mane, you are a true son of the soil, may Almighty Allah keep blessing and elevating you, you are worthy of emulation, blessed is the hands that give than the hand that take, respect boss, love all the way from Nigeria. - @Delaw74692428



Mane lays solid plan



Sadio Mane has laid solid master plan for players especially African players who are known to be stingy and do not care about where they are coming from. He has been able to prove that you can make money and help without your money getting finished. - @Myxtique_



All the rest footballers at the ceremony look at him with disdain, I reckon. They feel guilty deep down for being millionaires and not fulfill any social duty. - @podavus