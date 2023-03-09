Social media users troll Messi after PSG's Champions League exit

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Some football fans on social media, specifically Twitter have mocked Paris Saint-German superstar, Lionel Messi for going 8 years without winning a UEFA Champions League trophy.



After leading Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, many believed the football icon will be motivated to end his long hunt for a fifth UCL title.



However, his quest to break the jinx took a hit as PSG got knocked out by Bayern Munich in the round of 16, beating the French side 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate) at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.



Choupo-Mouting and Serge Gnabry's second-half goals sealed the qualification for Bayern.



The exit means that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has now gone almost a decade without winning the competition. His last triumph came in 2015 when he inspired Barcelona to a 3-1 win against Juventus and his last goal in the final dates back to 2009.



This is also the second time the Argentine has suffered a round of 16 exit in his second season at PSG.



Following yet another disappointing night for Lionel Messi, some rival fans have branded his move to PSG as a bad investment by the club.



A section accused him of not turning up for his team in UCL when it matters most.



Others also argued that Messi's biggest rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the competition five times(won his last in 2018), would have done better and that the defeat typifies the difference between the two.





Messi's investment hasn't worked well for PSG in the Champions League.



2 years wasted already. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) March 9, 2023

MESSI

34 y/o - knocked out by REAL MADRID

35 y/o - knocked out by BAYERN MUNICH



RONALDO

34 y/o - knocked out by AJAX

35 y/o - knocked out by LYON

36 y/o - knocked out by PORTO

37 y/o - knocked out by ATLETICO MADRID

38 y/o - riding camels



What does Penaldogs trying to prove?? — inMESSIonante (@MessiAgonist) March 9, 2023

A true Barca fan will know that Messi is fraud pic.twitter.com/ozEUP4BkAO — Flakes???????? (@IkaksonF) March 9, 2023

It's been 8 years since Lionel Messi last won the Champions League ???? pic.twitter.com/ffZmN6cEwk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 8, 2023

PSG signing Messi to win the UCL is the most wasted investment ever????. Even Hazard won the UCL for Madrid pic.twitter.com/ftc3hMiv0M — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) March 9, 2023

The last time Messi scored in the UCL Final was 2009???????????? pic.twitter.com/LyQBxqRngv — Kumasi Mayor???? (@HenryKnight_) March 9, 2023

Messi destroyed Barcelona and run to PSG thinking Mbappe will carry him in the UCL ???????? pic.twitter.com/5Ibtmuqz6z — kvng Baff (@kvng_baff) March 9, 2023

PSG should have signed Ronaldo instead of Messi for their UCL glory pic.twitter.com/1UEgocPHok — KWASI GAZY (@Kwasigazy) March 9, 2023

True definition of too many cooks, How can lose a match when you mbappe, Messi and Neymar!! pic.twitter.com/N9YSt78PKl — Ricky ???? (@KyoyitaPatrick) March 9, 2023

Lionel Messi's last three matches vs. Bayern:



8-2 loss

1-0 loss

2-0 loss



???? pic.twitter.com/7mjgAscyvJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 8, 2023

PSG have been playing in the semis and finals of UCL before Messi joined them now they can’t qualify from round 16???????????????? which Goat be this? — NUNGUA OBAMA ???? (@xdeala) March 9, 2023

Lionel Messi always goes missing whenever he meets Bayern Munich. pic.twitter.com/D6hhnkboqs — Nana Kwesi Eshun (@_NanaCwesi_) March 9, 2023

So messi will be watching the ucl from home just like me????..interesting!! — Ràinfáll Gh ???? (@UptownRainfall) March 9, 2023

The UCL course is real for Lionel Messi.. pic.twitter.com/sfl9WDcaL0 — The Football Arena (@thefootyarena) March 9, 2023

Lionel Messi has 1 UCL in 12 years pic.twitter.com/VEBm9SwOY4 — W0y_13???? (@W0y44n0pxc3d) March 9, 2023

Messi can’t fit into psg team system making all things look upside down. — Ghana Is Free ❤️???????? (@ghanayezu) March 9, 2023

If PSG had signed Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Messi and Neymar, they would have won Champions League by now, factos. — City Bøy (@BlackNairobian) March 9, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo in his first 2 seasons at Juventus had 7 UCL k/o goals .



Lionel Messi in his first 2 seasons at PSG has 0 Ucl k/o goals .



In terms of big games Messi is NOWHERE near Ronaldo . — W (@_common_W_) March 9, 2023

Genuine question, when last did Messi turn up in a big Champions league game ? — Trey (@UTDTrey) March 8, 2023

