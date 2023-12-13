You are here: HomeSports2023 12 13Article 1897640

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users troll Man Utd after finishing bottom of their group in UCL

Football fans on social media have mocked Manchester United following their group-stage exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Man United lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, which confirmed their early exit from Europe's elite competition.

Some believe their performance in the Champions League sums up how shambolic they have been this season.

A section trolled them for finishing bottom of their group while Manchester Unite fans vent their frustrations regarding the club's poor form.

Manchester United has now become the first English side to finish bottom of a group in UCL two times, according to Squakwa.

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal in the game to give Bayern their sixth win out of six games and top the group with 18 points.

Copenhagen came second with 8 points after a win over Galatasaray on the final matchday while the latter finished third with five points and secured a Europa League spot. Manchester United finished bottom with 4 points.


