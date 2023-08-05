Social media users troll Andre Onana after he conceded from centre line

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Andre Onana suffered an embarrassing moment in his Old Trafford debut when Manchester United defeated French side RC Lens 3-1 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, August 5, 2023.



French forward Florian Sotoca opened the score for the visitors when he pounced onto a misplaced pass from Diogo Dalot directed at Raphael Varane, hitting an audacious effort from inside the centre circle.



United fought back and scored three through Marcus Rashford, Anthony, and Casemiro ensuring a resounding victory for the Reds.



Onana, 27, who joined United in a five-year deal worth £43.8 million fee from Inter Milan was caught off his line and was unable to recover in time to save the ball.



Onana has now conceded three goals in two games for Man United.



He has become the subject of trolls from social media users despite United’s win against RC Lens as many believe he was at fault while others made different sentiments.



The Cameroonian goalie is expected to retain his spot when Manchester United host Athletic Club on Sunday, August 6, and their 2023/24 season opener against Wolves on Monday, August 14.







Check the tweets below:





Very solid performance from Onana.



Made several big saves and as usual, showed his class on the ball, but people will target him for a goal that wasn't his mistake, because they know we signed a world-class keeper.



What a signing. ????????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/Vabe5NXNDh — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) August 5, 2023

Onana will not come without risks. Exhibit A. pic.twitter.com/EvAbKxhZdo — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) August 5, 2023

André Onana is beaten from the halfway line after a Lens stunner ???? pic.twitter.com/b21QrFLQxt — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 5, 2023

Andre Onana really got lobbed from halfway on his Old Trafford debut ???? pic.twitter.com/O8sbzzZcaQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2023

Harry Maguire seeing Mount & Onana getting trolled instead of him.pic.twitter.com/9U710O58DG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 5, 2023

LENNS GOALLL ! ????????



They exposed Onana ????



pic.twitter.com/KnvzrNraE3 — Janty (@CFC_Janty) August 5, 2023

