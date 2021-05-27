You are here: HomeSports2021 05 27Article 1271698

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: goal.com

Social media users react to arrest of Derek Boateng's arrest

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Derek Boateng was arrested for overspeeding Derek Boateng was arrested for overspeeding

Former Ghana international Derek Boateng was among those in trouble when the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service clamped down on speeding drivers in Accra.

He was one of 35 persons arrested, states a publication on the official website of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The former Fulham and Getafe midfielder was a member of Ghana's squad for the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.

Many were rather surprised to see the former footballer among the offenders.

Below are the best reactions

















Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment