Social media users react to arrest of Derek Boateng

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: goal.com

Former Ghana international Derek Boateng was among those in trouble when the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service clamped down on speeding drivers in Accra.



He was one of 35 persons arrested, states a publication on the official website of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.



The former Fulham and Getafe midfielder was a member of Ghana's squad for the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.



Many were rather surprised to see the former footballer among the offenders.



Dada Boat... You too... Oh https://t.co/Aff9uMAPJF — N'golo We Trust (@TheEntsie) May 25, 2021

The drivers were arrested on Thursday morning during a speed enforcement exercise by the Accra Central MTTD...https://t.co/L2qAW9DVGu pic.twitter.com/JGQNXujFR0 — CITY OF ACCRA (@AccraMetropolis) May 25, 2021

That Derrick Boateng an ex footballer. — HajiaSamira (@Mira_Lambo) May 25, 2021

The person in the first picture can afford to pay . https://t.co/qhn99DrKAd — Abena Yalley (@ABYalley) May 25, 2021

Is that Derek Boateng I'm seeing in frame 1? https://t.co/6Euy3kszMg — ????????Yinbil???????? (@namogoh) May 25, 2021