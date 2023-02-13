You are here: HomeSports2023 02 13Article 1713077

Social media users react to appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

Some Ghanaians have expressed varied thoughts following the appointment of Irish-born Ghanaian, Chris Hughton as head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association on Sunday, February 12, 2023, announced the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The Black Stars' coaching job became vacant following the resignation of coach Otto Addo in December 2022 after the Black Stars exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Chris Hughton who was formerly the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars will be assisted by Mas-ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng who have been maintained.

Some Ghanaians who took to social media to express their thoughts. Chris Hughton’s appointment comes as no surprise as many had already predicted him as the next in charge.

Others also lamented that the coach could be compromised by the GFA about his player selection and decision-making.

Some football fans also raised concerns over the number of years Chris Hughton has penned and his expected salary.

