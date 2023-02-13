Social media users react to appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians have expressed varied thoughts following the appointment of Irish-born Ghanaian, Chris Hughton as head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association on Sunday, February 12, 2023, announced the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.



The Black Stars' coaching job became vacant following the resignation of coach Otto Addo in December 2022 after the Black Stars exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Chris Hughton who was formerly the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars will be assisted by Mas-ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng who have been maintained.



Some Ghanaians who took to social media to express their thoughts. Chris Hughton’s appointment comes as no surprise as many had already predicted him as the next in charge.



Others also lamented that the coach could be compromised by the GFA about his player selection and decision-making.



Some football fans also raised concerns over the number of years Chris Hughton has penned and his expected salary.



Below are some of the comments





We have high expectations for you Chris. Make sure those Kurt boys don't return into the team again. Make Djiku the captain and bring in the young talents who are ready to play. If the old boys Partey, Ayew, Amartey etc cant perform, call Ashimeru, Painstil, Khalid and start them — Don Moses (@_donmoses1) February 12, 2023

Now give him the free hand to work. — Samuel Behene (@xzibitbehene) February 12, 2023

I just hope he doesn’t give room for any corrupt influences. Hope for Great achievements ahead ???? — Mohammed De’Gago kM (@MKaleovi) February 12, 2023

I hope and believe the FA president and his coworkers will allow him select whom he feels to play,and no banku selections — Yaa Baby (@amyaa_baby) February 12, 2023

We beg you pls don't dictate for him ok — Sefwi Gavi????????⚡ (@sefwi_gavi) February 12, 2023

I hope selecting players for him is out of his contract…saa mogyimie no — Ericsson ???? (@EricksMcFc) February 12, 2023

I hope the people at GFA, especially that good-for-nothing FA president will allow him to operate on his own without interference. We are sick of this. — ???? (@eludr38) February 12, 2023

I hope the people at GFA, especially that good-for-nothing FA president will allow him to operate on his own without interference. We are sick of this. — ???? (@eludr38) February 12, 2023

This is a very good news. We all love our blackstar. I only pray that he could take some decisions. Like “ his own trusted eleven without no one influence” Also how much is he taking????? — king zuba (@kingzuba1) February 13, 2023

Nothing will change! He was part of the failure team! Ghana we don’t have leaders who think! Just like some people thinking that Bawumia can become President of Ghana and transform it after leading us here!! — Mens D MC ???????? (@Mc_Mens1) February 12, 2023

Baba Rahman will soon be the captain of the team — Bálô (@BGYeboah) February 12, 2023

Why the delay? We just have some few weeks to that qualifier. Or he has started monitoring players before the announcement — Eyiah (@KojoEyiah3) February 12, 2023

JNA/KPE