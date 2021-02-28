Sports News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react to Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash

Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak

The entire city of Accra awaits the much-anticipated Ghana Premier League Super Clash between the country’s biggest rival teams, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.



The match which comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium today, February 28, 2021, at 3:00 pm has already attracted tonnes of predictions on which side will take home the bragging rights as winners of the 2021 Super Clash.



Fans from both Kotoko and Hearts have taken to their social media pages to wish their clubs the best of luck ahead of the game.



Will it be yet another win for the Porcupine Warriors? Can the Phobians redeem their image in this year's Super Clash following their defeat in the 2020 edition?



GhanaWeb will bring you a Live Update on Kotoko and Hearts match at 3:00 pm.





Below are some tweets from social media:







You had to be there #SuperClash



Remember @garyalsmith's pre-match discussion like it was yesterday???? pic.twitter.com/E021qyyrma — Enin Emmanuel (@Enin_gh) February 28, 2021

H E L L O



Retweet for @HeartsOfOakGH Ladies



Like for @AsanteKotoko_SC Ladies



Let's M O O O O V E E!!!! #gplwk15#SuperClash#SilverSports pic.twitter.com/7ty1O9yg2d — Michael Asare Boadu (@MrBoadu) February 28, 2021

We are fully charged and ready for the battle at hand #Phooooobia #SuperClash pic.twitter.com/4KRmkai9eB — THE SOWAH's®???????? (@jamessowah) February 28, 2021

Hearts Win ????

Chelsea Win ????



And we're good to gooo #SuperClash #CHEMUN — Oscar (@MensahOscar) February 28, 2021

Last time the two teams met, the porcupine warriors won with a last minute penalty kick. @Elikondoh come for your video ???? #SuperClash pic.twitter.com/KhKD4BpVK1 — Cleland jnr???? (@joey_clev) February 28, 2021