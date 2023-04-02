You are here: HomeSports2023 04 02Article 1742189

Sports News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react to Isaac Dogboe's defeat to Ramirez

Boxing lovers and fans of boxer Isaac Dogboe have taken to social media to express their views on his defeat against, Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez.

Dogboe suffered an unanimous defeat as all three judges scored against the Cuban who was making his first professional bout.

The three official judges scored the fight 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 in favour of 29-year-old Ramirez.

Dogboe threw more punches but Ramirez's punches were more powerful and strong to land him the score.

The Ghanaian looked more certain of winning the bout in the opening rounds, but Ramirez who appeared to be the counter puncher was very economical with his punches.

Dogboe was able to sail through all the rounds till, Ramirez dropped him in the 12th round. The knockdown made it obvious Dogboe was never going to get the belt.

On social media, some Ghanaians are encouraging Dogboe to go into the training ground and work on his finishing.

Some extreme critics are also calling on Dogboe to hang his gloves as they believe he is not cut for the top.

