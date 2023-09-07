Social media users react to Ghana's qualification to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Thousands of Ghanaians have taken to social media to pour out their excitement over Ghana's qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars secured a late 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic on Thursday, August 7, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.



A goal each from Kudus Mohammed and substitute Ernest Nuamah was enough to progress Ghana to the continental tournament after they had gone ahead through Loius Moufat.



Though it was a tough and hard-earned win for the Stars, many Ghanaians took to social media to praise the team for the victory, urging them to get the job done in Ivory Coast next year.



Ghana topped Group E with 12 points, having won three and drawn three of all six Group E games.



Top personalities including politicians, journalists, ex-footballers, and other high-profile personalities were not left out as they all joined the celebration on social media.



GhanaWeb caught some reactions from Twitter after the game.







Check the tweets below:







Ghana's Black Stars ????????secure a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of nations via a 2-1 win over CAR???????? pic.twitter.com/x1bGFcDkb3 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 7, 2023

Ghana have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 win over Central African Republic… A draw would’ve been good enough but they went a goal down to make the Black Stars fans nervous!



Tickets booked for Ivory Coast for Chris Hughton’s side. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) September 7, 2023

???????????????????????????????????? ✅



A bientôt Côte d’Ivoire! See you soon ????????????????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/kqcI2lRF4G — ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 7, 2023

Congratulations ???? Black Stars pic.twitter.com/xBCxs8uRL9 — BERKO Richard ✌️♥️ (@BerkoRich) September 7, 2023

QUALIFIED ✅



Ghana officially book their tickets to Côte d'Ivoire for a 24th #TotalEnergiesAFCON participation ????#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 pic.twitter.com/xPTmQnuBCV — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 7, 2023

Ernest Nuamah scores to send Ghana to Afcon 2023 in the city where he did his first kicks of the ball. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 7, 2023

Congratulations Black Stars ???????????????????????????????????????????????? — Anthony Baffoe ???????????????????????? (@AnthonyBaffoe) September 7, 2023

