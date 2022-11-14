You are here: HomeSports2022 11 14Article 1661930

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react to Ghana's 26-man squad for 2022 World Cup

The response to the 26-man squad announced by coach Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup has been widespread and varied with heated debate over those selected to represent Ghana in Qatar.

Otto Addo at a press conference on Monday, November 14, 2022 named Lawrence Atizigi, Manaf Nurudeen, and Ibrahim Danlad as his three goalies.

The squad has two players from the Ghana Premier League, five from EPL, two from the Championship, five from the French Ligue 1, four from the Belgian Pro-League, two from La Liga and one each from the Qatari, German, Dutch, Chinese and Serbian leagues.

The inclusion of some players has divided opinions on social media as Ghanaians wonder how they made it into the team.

The likes of Baba Rahman, Fatawu Issahaku and Antoine Semenyo are being slammed on social media as some believes that there are others who deserved to be picked ahead of them.

Questions are also being asked on why certain players like Majeed Ashimeru, Jeffery Schlupp and Mubarak Wakaso did not make the squad.

Some are also clamoring for support for the team, stressing that regardless of the differences, it is important Ghanaians throw their support behind and cheer them on.

The squad announced by Otto Addo will face Portugal, Uruguy and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

























