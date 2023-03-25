You are here: HomeSports2023 03 25Article 1737578

Sports News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Social media users react to Fatawu Issahaku's Puskas worthy goal against Algeria

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Fatawu Issahaku's wonderful goal scored in Black Meteors' 1-1 draw with Algeria on Friday evening.

The spectacular strike from 30m has set tongues wagging on social media, with many hailing it as a potential Puskas award nominee.

Fatawu Issahaku produced the magic as Ghana struggled to find the back of the net with time running out.

The entire Ghana bench rushed to celebrate the long-range stunner with the former Steadfast and Dreams FC youngster on the pitch.

A first penalty kick was awarded to the hosts in the 78th minute but Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim stayed alert and pulled off a fantastic save to keep the game level.

Unfortunately, the Black Meteors gave away a penalty kick in injury time that was this time around converted to restore parity for the hosts.

Eventually, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Ghana and Algeria will have it all to play for next week in the reverse fixture.

Below are some of the comments: