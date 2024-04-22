You are here: HomeSports2024 04 22Article 1927115

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react to Asante Kotoko’s controversial penalty against Samartex

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Asante Kotoko Asante Kotoko

Some local football enthusiasts took to X, (formerly Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction with the penalty awarded to Asante Kotoko in their slim win over Samartex on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Kotoko won 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after Enoch Morrison converted the penalty in the second half to clinch all three points.

Regarding the penalty incident, Emmanuel Kotei sent a cross into the Samartex box in search of a connection from a Kotoko player. Peter Aminu miscued his connection and, in the process, collided with a Samartex defender. The referee, without hesitation, pointed to the spot and awarded Asante Kotoko a penalty, much to the chagrin of the away team, who protested that they rather deserved a foul.

After the game, some fans questioned the call while others labelled the officiating as ‘disgusting’.

Check out some reactions regarding the penalty awarded to Asante Kotoko






















EE/EK

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment