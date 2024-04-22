Social media users react to Asante Kotoko’s controversial penalty against Samartex

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some local football enthusiasts took to X, (formerly Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction with the penalty awarded to Asante Kotoko in their slim win over Samartex on Sunday, April 21, 2024.



Kotoko won 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after Enoch Morrison converted the penalty in the second half to clinch all three points.



Regarding the penalty incident, Emmanuel Kotei sent a cross into the Samartex box in search of a connection from a Kotoko player. Peter Aminu miscued his connection and, in the process, collided with a Samartex defender. The referee, without hesitation, pointed to the spot and awarded Asante Kotoko a penalty, much to the chagrin of the away team, who protested that they rather deserved a foul.



After the game, some fans questioned the call while others labelled the officiating as ‘disgusting’.



Check out some reactions regarding the penalty awarded to Asante Kotoko







Was it the player who was attacking Cloetey don do the penelty or the one our player butt him at the 18 line

I personally don't get it some one explain it to me — Ababio-Owusu Ebenezer Me kotoko number AK-0012219 (@Owusu0242802047) April 21, 2024

How is that a penalty? The Kotoko guy clearly kicked the Samartex guy, just like Real Madrid's penalty today. — Acidic-Apple???????? (@AccidikApple) April 21, 2024

Embarrassing — ???????? O W U L A ????????‍♂️ (@_owula) April 21, 2024

This absolutely shameful...ahh. How does an infringement in favour of Samartex end up a panalty against them? Aaba — Osagyefo (@Ghana_nti) April 22, 2024

Bad call from the referee, poor poor decision from the referee — Qwehci Flexy ???? (@QwehciFlexy) April 21, 2024

Aaaaah. The Kotoko players celebrated after scoring from this dubious call? — Barimah (@bkod4) April 21, 2024

How is this a penalty? Disgusting officiating — Sammy KAY (@ansuboahs) April 21, 2024

Person who missed the ball & he went on to kick someone got a pen ????????‍♂️???? pic.twitter.com/lDf2unlZq7 — detta4️⃣7️⃣ (@dettaman9) April 21, 2024

Paying referees , players and coach ?! Y3 team yi asei — Prince Milan Bugatti ???????????????????????? (@princemilanbuga) April 22, 2024

EE/EK