Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users mount pressure on Otto Addo to include Joseph Paintsil in World Cup squad

A campaign is currently being waged on social media for Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil to make Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The winger has found his way into conversations about the Black Stars call-up he scored yet again for Genk in the Belgian league against KV Mechelen.

Paintsil was also involved in another goal as his side thumped Mechelen 3-1 to stay top of the Belgian Jupiler League.

The goal is Paintsil’s sixth of the season, with four assists in 12 league games.

In the latest Black Stars squad that played against Brazil and Nicaragua, Paintsil was left with coach Otto Addo explaining that he has other players who are doing better for their clubs.

Otto Addo explained that despite Paintsil’s form he considered others to be more suitable for his tactics.

“Joseph [Painstil] is doing very well. It would have been good for him to play the Japan and Chile games to show more of himself but he had problems and decided to leave the team,” he noted.

“Also, he wanted to start with his team [Genk], this one I can I understand. Surely I can just judge what I see.

“At the moment, I see others ahead of him but I think Joseph is a good player. He’s not with the squad now, it doesn’t mean everything is gone. Anything can still happen, we are monitoring all the players, their performances so the gate is not closed.”

With Paintsil hitting the goals for his club, it remains to be seen if Otto Addo will leave him out of the squad for the World Cup.





















