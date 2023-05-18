You are here: HomeSports2023 05 18Article 1769060

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Social media users mock Real Madrid after embarrassing defeat against Man City in UCL

L-R Manuel Akanji,Elder Militao and Ruben Dias L-R Manuel Akanji,Elder Militao and Ruben Dias

Football fans on social media have trolled Real Madrid after the Spanish giants got trashed by Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

City destroyed the 14-time competition winners at the Etihad, whipping them 4-0 to win the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Rival fans have ridiculed Real Madrid for losing by a bigger margin and ending the season on a sorry note.

Some also mocked the players, including, Camavinga, Vinicius Junior, and Benzema, as they failed to show up.

Bernardo Silva was the main man on the night, as he hit two goals in the first half to give City cruise control.

In the second, Elder Militao scored an own goal to put the tie to bed before substitute Julian Alverez put the cherry on the ice to book a final berth for the Citizens.

Manchester City will now face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on June 10, 2023.


