Social media users hail mason-turned-boxer for winning first bout

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seth Gyimah has become topical after brutally defeating veteran UK boxer, Darly Sharp on his Queensberry debut with Ghanaians heaping praises on the boxer.



Gyimah, who is known by his ring name 'Freezy MacBones', secured a four-round decision win over Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London.



Highlights of his amazing triumph went viral, with Ghanaians on social media applauding the Light heavyweight boxer, who began his career as a mason in Ghana before moving to the United Kingdom and pursuing a career in boxing.



The aggression and drive he displayed during the bout caught the attention of many, which has been the major talking point from his victory.



He took to tweeter to celebrate his win and his comment section was fooled with praises from Ghanaians including multiple award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy.



This is the 33-year-old's second professional victory in April in his quest to move further up the leader.







Check out some reactions below





Bro,be more COURAGEOUS, I today here strive ahead you look up to one the the legendaries in your field. Learn from them we proud of you not only your family but GHANA as whole. — stanley abekah (@stanley_abekah) April 16, 2023

Massive congratulations, Freezy ????️ — MacJordan ???????????????????????? (@MacJordaN) April 16, 2023

I’m happy for you bro. You did it! More power to you ❤️ — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) April 16, 2023

Congrats champ — SarkNatives Ghana (@SarkNativesGH) April 16, 2023

Much love from Kumerica... keep the spirit and the energy high bro. We will support you till die kingdom comes ???????????? — Flex (@RichardOseiAko4) April 16, 2023

tears in my eyes. more wins to you chale ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Ze2rzDzfwz — ???? (@233DL) April 16, 2023

Man this mentality alone will take him to the top, top top lad ???????? — randy???? (@RandyElorm) April 16, 2023

Just saw your highlights. Bro you are incredible.

You got that Mike Tyson vybe going on!! Keep pushing and working hard bro. Proud of you ???? — Suhuyini (@suhu_yini) April 16, 2023

Great warrior @freezy_macbones keep it up and always remember where from pic.twitter.com/U8uN6SnAMR — Prince Young (AK-0000322) (@MrYoung1_) April 16, 2023

Check this out @freezy_macbones be watching Tyson and Mayweather fights and learn some skills from them... you are the future !! — FlexGermain Online (@flexkgermain) April 16, 2023

From working as ‘kponkpon’ labourer to becoming UK’s boxing pro; inspiring story of Gyimah Seth (Freezy Macbones) pic.twitter.com/E6m2JBCGFi — Kay Blak (@KayBlak_) April 16, 2023

The guy is very fit , strong and have a great stamina. One day he might kill someone in the ring with the way he's throwing his punches , very quick and hard punches. The whites can't stand him. His real name Seth Gyamfi, with a guy name, FREEZY @freezy_macbones , a light… pic.twitter.com/qs4B4k2MYF — FlexGermain Online (@flexkgermain) April 16, 2023