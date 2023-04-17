You are here: HomeSports2023 04 17Article 1750412

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users hail mason-turned-boxer for winning first bout

Ghanaian UK-based Light heavyweight boxer, Seth Gyimah Ghanaian UK-based Light heavyweight boxer, Seth Gyimah

Seth Gyimah has become topical after brutally defeating veteran UK boxer, Darly Sharp on his Queensberry debut with Ghanaians heaping praises on the boxer.

Gyimah, who is known by his ring name 'Freezy MacBones', secured a four-round decision win over Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Highlights of his amazing triumph went viral, with Ghanaians on social media applauding the Light heavyweight boxer, who began his career as a mason in Ghana before moving to the United Kingdom and pursuing a career in boxing.

The aggression and drive he displayed during the bout caught the attention of many, which has been the major talking point from his victory.

He took to tweeter to celebrate his win and his comment section was fooled with praises from Ghanaians including multiple award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy.

This is the 33-year-old's second professional victory in April in his quest to move further up the leader.



