Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Social media users hail Sadio Mane for appearing at 2022 Ballon d'Or in an 'African wear'

Sadio Mane came out of the 2022 Ballon d’Or with his reputation and popularity further enhanced due to his choice of a kaftan as his outfit for the ceremony.

At a ceremony dominated by people in suits and ties, Sadio Mane gave Africa a good representation with his unique dress.

The Senegalese forward appeared in a grey kaftan and black shoes and social media users are impressed.

The Bayern Munich forward is being hailed for representing Africa very well at the ceremony with his outfit.

On the awards itself, Mane bagged the maiden edition of the Socrates Award for his off-field activities.

Last year, Sadio Mané inaugurated a brand new hospital in his home village of Bambaly in Casamance, western Senegal.

In a few months span, he invested nearly a million dollars in the building of infrastructure, including a school.

The Bayern Munich winger offers each family in the village a monthly support package of almost $70 and has also awarded nearly $400 bonus to the top pupils in the village high school.

Mane also came second in the best player category, becoming the second African player to finish in the top three of the Awards.

French and Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema wa crowned the best player in the period under review.





















