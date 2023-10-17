You are here: HomeSports2023 10 17Article 1863356

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: goal.com

Social media users hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he reaches 127 international goals

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is “still going strong” after reaching 127 international goals in another emphatic win for Portugal in Euro 2024 qualification.

The 2016 winners of that competition have already booked their tickets to next summer’s tournament in Germany, with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo continuing to roll back the years as he leads by example.

The 38-year-old has passed 200 appearances for his country, while further enhancing his record-breaking tally of goals in men’s international football. Two more efforts were recorded as Portugal swept aside Bosnia & Herzegovina 5-0 on Monday.

Reacting to that success on social media, Ronaldo has said: “Another win and great play by the whole team. First place in the group guaranteed! We are still going strong!”

Ronaldo has also been in impressive form at club level this season, with 17 goals recorded through as many appearances for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. It is reported that the all-time great is looking to prolong his remarkable career – both domestically and internationally – through to the 2026 World Cup finals.













