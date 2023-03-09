You are here: HomeSports2023 03 09Article 1727705

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users hail Chris Hughton for dropping Baba Rahman from Black Stars squad

The exclusion of Baba Rahman in the latest Black Stars squad announced by Chris Hughton has excited social media users who are hailing coach him for making a bold move.

Social media users appear to be on the same page regarding their views that Reading left-back has overstayed his welcome in the Black Stars.

Some believe that the move by Chris Hughton is indicative of how firm and fair he will be in the selection of players for the Black Stars.

Baba Rahman is one of six players who made the World Cup squad but have been left out of Chris Hughton’s maiden selection as Black Stars coach.

The squad announced on Thursday, March 9, 2023, has the usual faces of the Ayew brothers, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, and Inaki Williams.

The returnees in the team include Jojo Wollacott Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorfer, and Edmund Addo.

There was however no place for Felix Afena-Gyan, Ibrahim Danlad, Afriyie Barnieh, and a host of stars.

The 25-man is dominated by players who ply their trade in Europe with no local player making the cut.

The Black Stars will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 in a game that will be Chris Hughton’s first as substantive manager of the Black Stars.

Four days later, the team will play Angola in their country.

