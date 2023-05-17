You are here: HomeSports2023 05 17Article 1768394

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users divided over calls for Andre Ayew to be dropped from Black Stars

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

It thus appears that not all Ghanaians, specifically social media users agree with Hearts of Oak legend, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour’s calls for Black Stars captain Andre Ayew to be axed from the team.

Osei Kuffour in an interview with Onua FM went for the jugular and questioned Andre Ayew’s significance to the Black Stars and call for him to be dropped from the team.

According to Osei Kuffour, the Black Stars skipper has made his contributions to the team already and has nothing new to offer.

“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” Kuffour asserted.

He argued that Ayew has paid his dues since his debut in 2008.

“Dede Ayew has been with the Black Stars since 2008, and it’s time to leave. Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and others also need the space to show us what they have. Andre Ayew has served and must give way,” Kuffour stated.

Regarding Jordan Ayew, Osei Kuffour believes the Crystal Palace man still has a lot to offer.

“His younger brother Jordan is there and still has something to deliver, unlike Dede, who has fulfilled his responsibilities with the senior national team. He needs to leave and make way for others too.”

Whiles some Ghanaians agreed with his call, a significant side believes that Andre Ayew though may not be at the height he used to be some years ago, he still has a lot to offer the team.

They, thus want him retained in the team and help coach Chris Hughton as he rebuilds the team.

