Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Social media users divided over Jay Jay Okocha's $150m price tag claim

African football legend, Jay Jay Okocha has ignited a heated debate on social media after claiming that he would have been amongst the most expensive players in the world if he played in this era.

The former Nigerian captain who was described as equally good as Ronaldinho by Samuel Eto'o claimed that he would have commanded a transfer fee of around €150 million.

Jay Jay Okocha compared his value back then in the 1990s to the hefty fees being paid for footballers in today’s transfer market.

“Maybe one billion euros should have been paid for me,” he told Hurriyet in an interview as quoted by Pulse Ghana.

“They (Chelsea) paid £106m for their defensive midfielder. To a player from Portugal. I would have cost around €150m. My assists, dribbles… World football started to pay a lot of money. Such would be the numbers of players of this quality,” he said while reacting to the transfer fee of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea.

The comment from the legend drew a lot of attention from social media with many stating that the former Super Eagles captain was just making a baseless claim.

Others also argued that Jay Jay Okocha would have even cost more than £150 million because the players commanding such figures are not even half the player he was.

Below are some of the reactions on social media:





























