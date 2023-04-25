Social media users divided over Jay Jay Okocha's $150m price tag claim

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football legend, Jay Jay Okocha has ignited a heated debate on social media after claiming that he would have been amongst the most expensive players in the world if he played in this era.



The former Nigerian captain who was described as equally good as Ronaldinho by Samuel Eto'o claimed that he would have commanded a transfer fee of around €150 million.



Jay Jay Okocha compared his value back then in the 1990s to the hefty fees being paid for footballers in today’s transfer market.



“Maybe one billion euros should have been paid for me,” he told Hurriyet in an interview as quoted by Pulse Ghana.



“They (Chelsea) paid £106m for their defensive midfielder. To a player from Portugal. I would have cost around €150m. My assists, dribbles… World football started to pay a lot of money. Such would be the numbers of players of this quality,” he said while reacting to the transfer fee of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea.



The comment from the legend drew a lot of attention from social media with many stating that the former Super Eagles captain was just making a baseless claim.



Others also argued that Jay Jay Okocha would have even cost more than £150 million because the players commanding such figures are not even half the player he was.



Below are some of the reactions on social media:





Jay Jay Okocha was something else. He never won Balon D’or? pic.twitter.com/Ddlj9Teylk — LittleOscar (@little_oscar10) April 24, 2023

Asking what okocha brought to games other than flicks is the most foolish statement I have seen today. Grealish was bought for 100M. Some of you should learn to shut up pic.twitter.com/IY1bR67Jwi — Maxwell Jay (@iam_brau) April 24, 2023

In today's football, it would be "What does Okocha offer to this team aside flicks" https://t.co/7DE2EAT5eT — Ceejay (@Derah91) April 24, 2023

Jay-Jay Okocha says he is confident that clubs will pay around €150m to secure his services in today’s transfer market.



- Some angry folks disagree????



If someone had written: “Okocha would cost €15m in today’s market”



- Some angry folks will disagree????pic.twitter.com/fcun5sJgSM — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) April 24, 2023

Jay Jay Okocha is nobody's mate! If Mudryk is worth 100 million…Okocha would have cost 500million pic.twitter.com/pIIhtIbVGW — ????b???????????? (@abazwhyllzz) April 24, 2023

Asides irrelevant dribbles and one or two free kicks, there is nothing special about okocha. He is like Allan saint-maximin of Newcastle. Hype 500% ,output 12 https://t.co/TwFW2FQKOq — SWEET TOPENSY❣️❣️???????????????? (@topensyy) April 24, 2023

If only he add goals to his game .. Cos Saint at Newcastle is dribbling too — Omor Jay (@JamalMusah11) April 24, 2023

Honestly,... should we really be asking ourselves this question... bro.!!!

He was so good , they named him twice.. bro.!!!

JAY JAY !!!! ???? ???????? — Famous Daniel???????? (@Famouz_dangote) April 25, 2023

Didn’t play for any top team.

Overrated and overhyped player — sa__dick????????OBE???? (@itz_Afellay) April 24, 2023

Declan Rice plays for WestHam and he's worth £100Million, Victor Osimhen plays for Napoli and he's worth €130Million, Antony was bought for €100Million from Ajax.



Jay Jay Okocha will be priceless just like Messi and Ronaldo in today's football market. pic.twitter.com/LXW6U49gYy — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) April 24, 2023

Well even Mudrky is 100 million…Okocha would have cost 500 million https://t.co/0puDjiLPhz — Don (@Opresii) April 24, 2023

Jay Jay okocha..man was so good,they've to name him twice. ???? pic.twitter.com/JIWR6Kp5d7 — ⚓ (@Geraldgzus) April 24, 2023

Jay Jay Okocha would've cost more in today's transfer market. See how much Man United pay to buy oyibiribiri Anthony and the amount Barca paid for Dembele pic.twitter.com/mV4oD1LwbJ — KVNG_???? (@Gbejeroeye) April 24, 2023

Okocha tearing people apart in 1995.. Press resistant, Quick feeted, football IQ, smooth Dribbles ✅, he has good goal record too



Why do you think PSG threw a whooping £15m on him as far back as 1998?? Enjoy pic.twitter.com/r8RlEufG4k — DEJI (@dayjee_1) April 25, 2023