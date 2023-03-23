You are here: HomeSports2023 03 23Article 1736180

Sports News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users divided over Afena-Gyan's decision to reject Black Meteors call-up

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

US Cremonese striker, Felix Afena-Gyan is reported to have turned down an invitation to join the Black Meteors team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Felix Afena-Gyan was named in coach Ibrahim Tanko's final 26-man squad for the 2023 CAF U-23 Championship doubleheader qualifiers match against Algeria in March.

US Cremonese according to reports accepted the request for Felix Afena-Gyan to join the Meteors though the invitation came late but the former AS Roma striker has rejected the call-up.

News about Afena-Gyan's decision to reject the call-up has divided opinions on social media as some Ghanaians believe it was a wrong move for the teenager to reject a chance to play for Ghana.

However, others believe that the football association have not been fair to the player who sacrificed to come and play for Ghana during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The people who believe that Afena-Gyan made the right decision stated that it was disrespectful for the Ghana Football Association to downgrade the striker from the Black Stars to Black Meteors.

Check out some of the reactions below:











































JE/KPE