Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users descend on Jordan Ayew for missing an open goal in Palace's defeat to Man City

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew, has been slammed by football fans on Twitter for missing chances in Crystal Palace's defeat against Manchester City on April 6, 2024.

Ayew missed two big chances to put Palace ahead in the game that ended 2-4 win for the visitors at Selhurst Park.

The 32-year-old hit the woodwork with a shoot from just inside the box after dispossessing Rodri in Man City's half.

Some fans believe the Ghanaian had no excuse for missing the opportunity while others point out that he had options to pass instead of shooting.

A few minutes later, he fluffed another chance by volleying a ball wide from just outside the box.

Together with his missed opportunities, many were not impressed by Ayew's performance which led to his substitution in the 73rd minute.

Meanwhile, the win sent Manchester City to second on the table with 70 points, tied with Liverpool who has a game in hand.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have dropped to 14 with 30 points after 31 games.





















