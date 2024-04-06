Social media users descend on Jordan Ayew for missing an open goal in Palace's defeat to Man City

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew, has been slammed by football fans on Twitter for missing chances in Crystal Palace's defeat against Manchester City on April 6, 2024.



Ayew missed two big chances to put Palace ahead in the game that ended 2-4 win for the visitors at Selhurst Park.



The 32-year-old hit the woodwork with a shoot from just inside the box after dispossessing Rodri in Man City's half.



Some fans believe the Ghanaian had no excuse for missing the opportunity while others point out that he had options to pass instead of shooting.



A few minutes later, he fluffed another chance by volleying a ball wide from just outside the box.



Together with his missed opportunities, many were not impressed by Ayew's performance which led to his substitution in the 73rd minute.



Meanwhile, the win sent Manchester City to second on the table with 70 points, tied with Liverpool who has a game in hand.



Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have dropped to 14 with 30 points after 31 games.





What a first half by Crystal Palace against City. An intense and entertaining game. If only Jordan Ayew can score. — Eazilino $BLOCK (@Eazilino) April 6, 2024

Jordan Ayew is the reason why the game isn’t beautiful anymore — ???? (@Flaminiesta) April 6, 2024

Me naa I blame Jordan Ayew for scoring first — Mawuena Benjamin (@mawuenabenjamin) April 6, 2024

I have never seen Jordan Ayew make a good a decision in my entire life. — Legendary Starlord (@BigFuddge) April 6, 2024

Watching Jordan Ayew might be top 2 most excruciating things in the game. Never seen a striker prefer to win fouls than to actually score. Such a little rat man ruins my whole experience everytime I watch Palace — Yakob (@yakobper90) April 6, 2024

Jordan Ayew no he go take money anaa???? — KNUST AYIGBE???????? (@ayigbe__toffee) April 6, 2024

Jordan Ayew is so consistent in this crystal palace starting ix. He has something Ghanaians don’t see, I guess. — Cleland jr ???? (@official_clev) April 6, 2024

The humiliation of having to put my hopes on Crystal Palace and Jordan Ayew. Football is a cruel sport that will eventually humble all of us. — Zito (@_Zeets) April 6, 2024

Jordan Ayew. Can’t expect anything useful from someone who is on the pitch but his hairline is all the way back in the dressing room. — Aamil (@niilexis) April 6, 2024

Jordan Ayew isn't a serious footballer — ???? (@AFCBani) April 6, 2024

EE/NOQ