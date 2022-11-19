Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar

Sports News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Social media is continually buzzing with news of Ghana's gallant entry into Qatar to begin her 2022 FIFA World Cup adventure.



On Friday, photos and videos of the Black Stars arrival in the oil-rich nation populated social media platforms and caused a stir for good reasons.



The team's fashion sense which richly portrayed the traditional and cultural values of the Ghana was met by various forms of endorsement and praise; a move that has further lit up the mood in camp ahead of Ghana's crucial first opener against Portugal next week.



The side attraction of the FIFA World Cup has become a mini-tournament sort of and as it stands, Ghana seems to have topped the charts in that regard.



The playing body led by captain Andre Ayew were seen donning fugu, a traditional Ghanaian wear emanating from the Northern parts of the country.



Fugu which means cloth in the ‘Moshie’ Language has a distinctive meaning about its wearing and proudly elaborates a wearer as a warrior brimming with courage and primed for action.



Definitely, that's the sort of message from the Ghana team to the rest of the world,



This move certainly has caught the attention of both local and international media platforms with numerous reactions pouring in.







Below are some Tweets from our audience:





Oh you beautiful lads????



Black Stars arrived in Qatar in fugu, representing the richness of our Ghanaian culture.#CitiSports #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/yUOkJAoQ7N — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) November 18, 2022

If they don't post them, we will find a way and get their pictures and post



They look better in the fugu than all the players there ???? pic.twitter.com/xcwYRWGB8e — Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) November 18, 2022

The. Black Stars of Ghana of Ghana arrived in Qatar in a fugu way…. pic.twitter.com/EZNP81uslG — Bill Dodzi (@billdodzi) November 18, 2022

Blackstars ????. We are in for serious business. Fugu /Batakari ???? ????. Nice entrance pic.twitter.com/KYQyuelrXX — ????Broken Heart ???? (@broken_heart490) November 18, 2022

#WorldCupUpdate:



Wakanda forever



The Ghana ???????? Black Stars arrived in "Fugu".



The "Fugu" (smock) is a traditional attire of the Northern part of Ghana



Black is gold and our culture is rich. #GTVSports pic.twitter.com/lBN7wl4XEj — Akosua Adjei (@Akosua__Adjei) November 18, 2022

The Ashantes are pained for seeing the Black Stars wear Fugu / Batakari instead of Kente ???????? pic.twitter.com/iNOKOBhW5I — MINGLE???? (@mingle_tweets) November 18, 2022

Both kente and fugu represent Ghanaian culture, you people should stop forcing tribal wars, we are not Nigeria. — Sharyf???? (@__Sharyf) November 18, 2022