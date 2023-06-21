Social media users celebrate Asamoah Gyan after retirement announcement

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Asamoah Gyan made it into the trends on Twitter and Facebook on June 20, 2023 after he announced his formal retirement from football.



Videos, photos and facts and figure of the former Black Stars captain flooded social media when the initial announcement was made at an event in Accra.



Gyan jumped into the trends, only behind actress Yvonne Nelson, whose memoir ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ has put her top of the trends since early this week.



Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, in a statement released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, announced that he has closed his professional playing after 18 years.



"...I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears...IT IS TIME...that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME.



"IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football," part of Gyan’s retirement statement read.



Asamoah Gyan enjoyed a fruitful career that started at Liberty Professional in 2003 and ended at Legon Cities in 2021, when he last played active football. He played for 11 different clubs, including Liberty, Udinese, Modena F.C, Stade Rennais, Sunderland, Al Ain FC, Shanghai Port F.C, Shabab Al Ahli Club, Kayserispor, NorthEast United FC, and Legon Cities.



Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 games during his international career. He is one of Africa's revered strikers, holding the record as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.



He played at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including two finals. Unfortunately, he lost both. He is Ghana's second-top scorer at the AFCON with 8 goals.



