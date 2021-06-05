Social media users angry over Black Meteors 6-0 defeat to Japan

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Ghanaians are disappointed in the Black Meteors for losing 6-0 to their Japan counterparts
• Ghana will play South Korea next
• Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo was too much for the Ghanaians to handle
The Black Meteors of Ghana have been whipped and humiliated by the U-24 team of Japan in an international friendly played on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Ghana's Olympics team was trashed 6-0 by their counterpart in Japan who used to the game to prepare for the 2020 Olympics Games to be hosted in Tokyo.
Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin's team conceded three goals in each half of the game as they did barely anything to score some consolation goals.
Doan Ritsu, Soma Yuki, Ueda Ayase, Mitoma Kaora, and Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo did the six goals humiliation exercise against the Black Meteors.
The Meteors will play the South Korean U-24 side before they returned to Ghana.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media after Ghana was humiliated by Japan in a six-goal thriller:
Japan 6-0 Ghana— @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) June 5, 2021
Eiiiii I'm I dreaming ????????????????
Didn't have time to train who sent them? https://t.co/NtbNkZDAAQ— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 5, 2021
Japan spell Ghana give we in less than 60 minutes... They're about to spell Gold coast for us instead.????— Don???????? (@Opresii) June 5, 2021
Japan beat Ghana 6-0 in Part 1 of two meetings.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 5, 2021
Hard to take positives. But a few notes about this game and what next.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/9UbaU1kDq7
Japan dey lash Ghana for one side this early morning ????????— KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) June 5, 2021
Kubo dey do wanna boys dirty bro
FT (International Friendly)— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 5, 2021
Japan ???????? 6-0 Ghana ????????
A disappointing end for the Black Meteors. #3Sports pic.twitter.com/opDt2MzTRv
Very unacceptable @SaddickAdams https://t.co/45XU7Xusdj— @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) June 5, 2021
Ghana vrs Japan , nbs Shaolin soccer today oo. ????????????— Dean Armani???????????????????? (@DeanArmani1) June 5, 2021
Japan dey spell Ghana give we.. 4-0 in 60 minutes..1 goal more.????— Don???????? (@Opresii) June 5, 2021
Japan 6-0 Ghana— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 5, 2021
Referee please close this game pls
International Friendly— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 5, 2021
FT: Japan U24 6-0 Ghana U24
Well played.