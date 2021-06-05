Social media users angry over Black Meteors 6-0 defeat to Japan

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

• Ghanaians are disappointed in the Black Meteors for losing 6-0 to their Japan counterparts



• Ghana will play South Korea next



• Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo was too much for the Ghanaians to handle



The Black Meteors of Ghana have been whipped and humiliated by the U-24 team of Japan in an international friendly played on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



Ghana's Olympics team was trashed 6-0 by their counterpart in Japan who used to the game to prepare for the 2020 Olympics Games to be hosted in Tokyo.



Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin's team conceded three goals in each half of the game as they did barely anything to score some consolation goals.



Doan Ritsu, Soma Yuki, Ueda Ayase, Mitoma Kaora, and Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo did the six goals humiliation exercise against the Black Meteors.



The Meteors will play the South Korean U-24 side before they returned to Ghana.



Japan 6-0 Ghana



