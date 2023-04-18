You are here: HomeSports2023 04 18Article 1751078

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media uproar over Thomas Partey's exclusion from Premier League Team of the Season

Ghanaian followers of the Premier League and Arsenal fans are in total dismay over the exclusion of Thomas Partey from the league’s team of the season nominations.

The list of nominations was released on Monday, April 17, 2023 with Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, Manchester United’s Casemiro and Partey’s Arsenal teammate Martin Ordegaard leading the pack of midfield nominees.

Partey’s absence was conspicuous as many believe that the Ghanaian has been the best midfielder in the league.

In the 2022/2023 Premier League season, Thomas Partey has made 26 appearances for Arsenal, starting in 24 of them.

Partey has scored three goals including a belter against Tottenham Hotspur at their new stadium.

His omission has enraged football fans who are questioning the decision of the Premier League to exclude him from the team.

Some believe that Partey’s exclusion is generally due to a bias against Arsenal as the Gunners have consistently, in their view been underrated.

Others are also reading conspiratorial meanings into his exclusion as they believe it was due to factors other than footballing reasons,

Partey’s Arsenal are leading the Premier League table with 74 points, four more than Manchester City who have a game in hand.

The next game for Arsenal is at home to relegation battlers, Southampton.

























