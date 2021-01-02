You are here: HomeSports2021 01 02Article 1145714

Social media reacts to Hearts of Oak’s 6-1 win over Bechem United

Accra Hearts of Oak has started their new year in a grand style after thumping league leaders Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After a goalless first half game which saw Accra Hearts of Oak missing a lot of decent chances, the Phobians corrected their first-half mistakes in the second half to cruise to a comfortable win today, January 2, 2021.

Bechem United’s Emmanuel Asante was sent off in the 38th minute as a ten-men Bechem side was no march for the Phobians.

Abdul Omar Manaf scored the first goal in the game while youngster Victor Aidoo’s brace and a goal each from Mamane Lawali, Frederick Ansah Botchway, and Benjamin Afutu Kotey made it six for Accra Hearts of Oak.

Prince Adu Kwaben got the consolation goal for the away side.

