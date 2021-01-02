Social media reacts to Hearts of Oak’s 6-1 win over Bechem United

Sports News of Saturday, 2 January 2021
Accra Hearts of Oak has started their new year in a grand style after thumping league leaders Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
After a goalless first half game which saw Accra Hearts of Oak missing a lot of decent chances, the Phobians corrected their first-half mistakes in the second half to cruise to a comfortable win today, January 2, 2021.
Bechem United’s Emmanuel Asante was sent off in the 38th minute as a ten-men Bechem side was no march for the Phobians.
Abdul Omar Manaf scored the first goal in the game while youngster Victor Aidoo’s brace and a goal each from Mamane Lawali, Frederick Ansah Botchway, and Benjamin Afutu Kotey made it six for Accra Hearts of Oak.
Prince Adu Kwaben got the consolation goal for the away side.
Phobians all over the world have reacted happily to their 6-1 win over Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you.
Full Time!— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) January 2, 2021
High flying hearts dismantle league leaders, Bechem United.
Hearts 6-1 Bechem
??????????#AHOSC#AccraIsOurs#HeartsBechem pic.twitter.com/XDzQHyrQdk
Ghana Premier League— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 2, 2021
FT: Accra Hearts of Oak 6- 1 Bechem United
Kosta Papic's brilliant boys thrash League leaders with all goals coming in a scintillating second half.
Yie Yie Yie Phoooobiaaaa.
What a way to start a year 2021 pic.twitter.com/DaSUADzzTs
75th minute— Dada Oliseh???? (@dadaoliseh) January 2, 2021
Goooaaaalllll
Victor Aidoo with the 3rd for the Phobians
Hearts of Oak 3-0 Bechem United pic.twitter.com/YdzMQj9FGd
On Hearts 6-1 Bechem:— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 2, 2021
• Bechem unbeaten + top of the league before today (W4 D2 L0).
• Bechem still yet to draw/win a MD 7 away game in GPL since 2011. Now L3 GF3 GA14
• Hearts yet to lose home game vs Brong Ahafo team in January since 1999.https://t.co/XEfiresWKv
6-1 Hearts of Oak. Happy Birthday @Dani77k.— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 2, 2021
When @HeartsOfOakGH met @GhanaLeague leaders!— george addo jnr (@addojunr) January 2, 2021
B E C H E M
?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??
Hearts of Oak 6-1 Bechem United
[Abdul Manaf Umar, Victor Aidoo 2X, Frederick Botchway (pen), Mamane Lawali, Benjamin Afutu || Prince Kwabena Adu]#GPLwk7 #AHOOBUFC pic.twitter.com/Y3phveAsOP
6. Hearts Of Oak score 6 goals in one match ????????????— Yeboah Jr (@Quadwo_Yeboah) January 2, 2021
Kotoko get 5 goals the whole season????????????????????????
A Happy Coach— Dada Oliseh???? (@dadaoliseh) January 2, 2021
Hearts of Oak 6-1 Bechem United
Ghana Premier League week 7 pic.twitter.com/HB7UKlua6s
Hearts of Oak -— Faisal.A.Chibsah (@chibsah_) January 2, 2021
1st half - had no width
2nd Half - plenty of width.
Now, you see The difference
I hate seeing Hearts of Oak fans happy...— Adwoa???????? (@AdwoaClara) January 2, 2021
They scored six too... doesn't sit well with me..????????????????
Victor Aidoo has scored Accra Hearts of Oak 3rd goal of the afternoon— Owusu Bempah Ayala (@Akwasi_Ayala) January 2, 2021
73’ @HeartsOfOakGH 3-0 @BechemUnitedFC pic.twitter.com/4uZSL8l6N0
