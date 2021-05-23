Social media react to Kotoko and Hearts neck and neck in GPL title race

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Premier League has been very eventful.



While Hearts of Oak fans are in a celebratory mood, fans of Kotoko are ruining the missed opportunity by their club.



The Porcupine Warriors needed to beat WAFA to reclaim the top spot from their fierce rivals, Hearts.



Instead, Mariano Barreto’s men fluffed their lines picking up just one point after a 1-1 draw.



The result is what Hearts of Oak had hoped for. Samuel Boadu’s side got the job done yesterday in Techiman as they beat Eleven Wonders by a lone goal.



Hearts’ great performance was however overshadowed by a controversial first-half decision.



Hearts defender Robert Addo blocked a goal-bound shot with his hand but the referee who had a good view allowed the game to continue.



Not only were Wonders fans aggrieved, but Kotoko fans also didn’t appreciate the decision. Video of the incident went viral with the Phobians accused of getting a helping hand in their quest to win the league for the first time since 2009.



Hearts moved a point above Kotoko as a result of the 1-0 victory.



Kotoko knowing only a win would ensure they regain their two-point advantage made a wonderful start against WAFA, forcing the Academy Boys to concede a penalty inside two minutes.



Center back Ismail Ganiu stepped up and scored his fourth goal of the season.



Unfortunately for Kotoko, they lost concentration in the closing stages of the first half and were punished by Justus Torsutsey’s powerful header.



The Porcupines failed to break down WAFA in the second half and could only settle for a costly draw.



As things stand, both teams have the same points, 46. But, Hearts are top due to their superior goal difference.



The Ghana Premier League is decided on the head-to-head but since the two clubs are yet to meet in the second round, the 0-0 result in their first meeting gives the Phobians the edge.



With eight games to go, Kotoko and Hearts are not far ahead of other contenders, but many feel the race for the title is between the two successful clubs.



Thus, the war of words has begun on social media.







What are Hearts of Oak fans saying?

















































What are Kotoko fans saying?Irrespective of which side you are rooting for, this title race is good for Ghana football as it is attracting a lot more eyeballs.May the best team be crowned champion.By: Enoch Fiifi Forson|3news.com|Ghana