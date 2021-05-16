Social media backlash as Amartey 'disrespects' Chelsea pennant after FA Cup win

Sports News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Black Stars and Leicester City player Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute when his club outfoxed Chelsea to win the English FA Cup on Saturday at the Wembley stadium.



One of his post-game celebratory acts as captured in his club's dressing room has generated a Twitter debate accusing him of disrespect to the opposing club.



Amartey was captured in a social media video that trended yesterday, displaying momentarily and flipping a Chelsea pennant to the floor.



The action tagged "disrespectful" was reported by several football portals, generating diverse reactions from those that saw it as a petty swipe, to others who saw the fun side of it whiles for the majority, it was a sign of outright disrespect - most going as far as demanding an apology.



The pennant Amartey is accused of disrespecting was exchanged during the pre-match practices between captains of the two sides.



Neither Amartey nor his club has commented on the issue as yet.



Brendan Rodgers's side had four African players, two of whom played crucial roles in securing the victory.



Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were part of the starting line-up whiles Amartey and Senegalese Nampalys Mendy started from the bench.



Chlesea equalized through Ben Chiwell but a Video Assistant Referee, VAR, check ruled out the strike as an offside.



It Leicester's first final appearnace since 1968 with the Foxes holding the record of most appearances in a final without winning the trophy till yesterday.



The loss meant that Chelsea kissed goodbye to their dreams of a trophy double this season - with the FA Cup lost, Thomas Tuchel's side have the Champions League final to fight for as they come against Manchester City later this month.



20,000 fans were allowed into the Wembley Stadium for the fixture, the biggest crowd since COVID-19 lockdown.



