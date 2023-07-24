Soccer for Dreamers hosts the second edition of Soccer for Dreamers tournament in Gomoa

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

A Non-Governmental Organization, Soccer for Dreamers held the second edition of their annual Soccer for Dreamers tournament on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Awutu in the Central Region.



The tournament forms part of the foundation's initiative to support talented footballers in Ghana and help them make the next step in their promising careers.



For the 2023 edition, Soccer for Dreamers partnered with the Ghana Football Association to donate football items to the Gomoa Sports for Change in Awutu, Central Region.



Jed Akwaboah, a founding member noted that the foundation's objective is to "help people who love football to get the equipment they need."



He added that, they had a wonderful reception during the first edition which informed the idea to host another with massive improvement.



Jed also explained that the decision to host this year's edition in the Central Region was influenced by the drive to extend the support outside Accra.



Receiving the donation, Stephen Nyarko, the coach of Gomoa Sports for Change, conveyed his appreciation to Soccer for Dreamers.



He emphasized that the donated items would be used and help the players fulfil their dreams of becoming professional footballers.



“As an NGO we don’t have so much gear to help the players to work so as we’ve received these things we are going to use it to help the children to gain more experience through sports,” Stephen Nyarko told GhanaWeb.



Soccer for Dreamers has been transforming the lives of numerous football enthusiasts in Ghana since 2022, providing support in the areas of equipment, knowledge, and expertise.



